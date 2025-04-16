Gabelli Funds LLC Has $27.32 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,375 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

