The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Stock Holdings Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 765,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $29,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Up 0.3 %

GRC stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

