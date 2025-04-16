Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

