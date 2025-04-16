Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 2,740.1% from the March 15th total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 1,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Research Capitl raised shares of Theratechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Theratechnologies Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $122.31 million, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

