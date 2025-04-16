Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 651 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $60.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

