Bessemer Group Inc. Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.57. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.