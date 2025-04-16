FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,222,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $155,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,212,338.38. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

