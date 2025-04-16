Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $13.95 Million Investment in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 843,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

QUBT stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

In other Quantum Computing news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of Quantum Computing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $1,696,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,051,256 shares in the company, valued at $203,954,650.88. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

