Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 3,533.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Funding Circle Price Performance
Funding Circle stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Funding Circle has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $1.87.
About Funding Circle
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Funding Circle
- Stock Average Calculator
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.