Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 3,533.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Funding Circle stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Funding Circle has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $1.87.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

