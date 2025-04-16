Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Increases By 1,691.7%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 1,691.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
First Pacific Price Performance
Shares of FPAFY stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
First Pacific Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Pacific
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.