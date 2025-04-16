Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Increases By 1,691.7%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 1,691.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FPAFY stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

