Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $14,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,344,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Edison International by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 286,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,842,000 after acquiring an additional 182,586 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Edison International Stock Down 0.6 %

EIX stock opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Edison International has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

