Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 969 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 23.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 71,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 413,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. DA Davidson cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -273.33%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

