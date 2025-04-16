Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Weyerhaeuser stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 68,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

