Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $199,890,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,703,000 after acquiring an additional 740,214 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 15,533.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,891,000 after acquiring an additional 645,746 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,776,000 after acquiring an additional 623,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,753,000 after purchasing an additional 285,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.84.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.