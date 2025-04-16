Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 1,137 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,984,000. Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,244,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,346,000 after purchasing an additional 343,243 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $9,795,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,853,000 after purchasing an additional 89,544 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of COOP opened at $114.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.37. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.49 and a 52 week high of $137.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares in the company, valued at $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mr. Cooper Group

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.