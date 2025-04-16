Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,326 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,820.97. This trade represents a 16.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,842 shares of company stock worth $6,478,332. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

