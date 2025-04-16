Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Price

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.18.

Shares of PTC opened at $147.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PTC has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.08.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 153.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

