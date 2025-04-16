Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,928,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $50,175,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,571,821,000 after acquiring an additional 133,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,138,000 after acquiring an additional 132,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $188.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.71.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $236.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

