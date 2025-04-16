International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in International Paper by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 174,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,307,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

International Paper Stock Down 1.5 %

IP opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $60.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.