Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,407,000 after buying an additional 1,382,393 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,608,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,410,000 after purchasing an additional 428,251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,114.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,244,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $123.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

