Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 72,740 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 70,661 shares.The stock last traded at $8.62 and had previously closed at $9.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Amarin in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Amarin Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $201.44 million, a PE ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($1.20). Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 58,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Amarin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 838,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Amarin by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,481,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

