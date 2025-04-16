iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 128,661 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 99,186 shares.The stock last traded at $47.00 and had previously closed at $46.59.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $898.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHAK. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5,863.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 383.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

