Analysts Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Target Price at $3.43

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPPGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HPP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.29.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.