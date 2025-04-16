Analysts Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Target Price at $3.43

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.29.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

