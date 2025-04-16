StockNews.com Downgrades Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

INFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Get Infosys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFY

Infosys Stock Performance

Infosys stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. Infosys has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Infosys by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,410,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,903 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,841,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,435,000 after buying an additional 1,501,039 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,517,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,221,000 after buying an additional 102,341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,501,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,114,000 after purchasing an additional 229,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,164,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693,127 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.