Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 48,700 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 840,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adeia by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Adeia by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Adeia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Adeia by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of ADEA stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Adeia Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Adeia had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

