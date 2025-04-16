Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” Rating

Bank of America upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00.

ESI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. The trade was a 94.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

