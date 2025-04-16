F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 102,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 122,448 shares.The stock last traded at $34.05 and had previously closed at $33.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.14%.

Insider Activity at F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, major shareholder National Financial I. Fidelity acquired 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,483,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,236,964.80. This trade represents a 4.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle bought 7,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,440. The trade was a 26.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,530,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,273,820. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 476.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 314,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

Featured Articles

