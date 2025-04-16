Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $470,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,797,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $95,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 17.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Equifax by 23.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $225.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $309.63.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.31.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

