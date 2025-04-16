Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New $443,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,377 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $151.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.