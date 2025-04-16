3,375 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

FANG stock opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

