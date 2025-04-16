1,014 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Purchased by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.25.

Waters Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $323.45 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $279.24 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.