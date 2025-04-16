Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes Position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRMB shares. TD Securities began coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Primo Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

PRMB stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82. Primo Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

