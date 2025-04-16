Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires Shares of 6,592 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.39. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

