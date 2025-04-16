Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes $627,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 123,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,268 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 48.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 191,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 62,514 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Corning by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 111,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 138,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 29,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on Corning in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

