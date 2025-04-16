35,000 Shares in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Bought by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 324,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 151,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 93,091 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 30.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 88,224 shares during the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xeris Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $674.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,353,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,559.30. This represents a 2.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Further Reading

