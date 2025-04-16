Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.
Chubb Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CB opened at $284.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. This trade represents a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
