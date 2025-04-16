Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.86, for a total transaction of $298,927.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,775 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,806.50. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.87, for a total transaction of $235,572.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,909,252.86. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,906 shares of company stock valued at $24,671,530 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.