5,360 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Purchased by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,793 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 73,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 54,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after buying an additional 1,001,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,534.40. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 230.03 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

