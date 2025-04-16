9,126 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Acquired by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.