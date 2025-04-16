Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $18.41 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $18,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,212,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Little Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $21.24.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.