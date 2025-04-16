Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 3,850 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,226,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,887,000 after acquiring an additional 93,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Nordson by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,135,000 after purchasing an additional 111,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $142,670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nordson by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $183.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

