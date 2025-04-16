Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 76,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the third quarter worth $1,636,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,408,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,523,969.22. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $150,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,166.63. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Price Performance

MGTX stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $429.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 146.38% and a negative net margin of 633.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

