Covestor Ltd Has $42,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 144.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $240,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 806,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,293,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 66.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.91%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

