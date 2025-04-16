Covestor Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Coursera were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,401,000 after buying an additional 63,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 24.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 962,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 188,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 199,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,651,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,211.38. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coursera stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.42. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

