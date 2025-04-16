Covestor Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Immunovant by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,167,000 after acquiring an additional 303,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,085,000 after buying an additional 96,924 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 252,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 69.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 951,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after acquiring an additional 391,436 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Immunovant by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In related news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $51,780.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,387.69. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Fromkin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,494.80. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,946 shares of company stock valued at $636,200. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of IMVT opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

