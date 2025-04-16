Covestor Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,942,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,578,000 after acquiring an additional 876,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $69,346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5,843.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after buying an additional 252,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after buying an additional 156,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after buying an additional 153,089 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $408,564.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,020.31. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.40.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

