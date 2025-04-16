Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Absci were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Absci by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,265,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,314 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Absci by 472.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 727,905 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Absci by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,143,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 253,985 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Absci by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 253,985 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absci during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABSI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Absci from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of Absci stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.22. Absci Co. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,321.56% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Absci Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

