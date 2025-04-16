Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Holdings Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 7,390.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BERY stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

