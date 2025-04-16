Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.69.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

