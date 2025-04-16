Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 440 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 511.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in New York Times by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in New York Times by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

New York Times Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.09. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $58.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. Analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.